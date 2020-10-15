Let us pray for those affected by the car crash in Winton Hills. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Via FOX19
Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road for a report of a car accident with possible entrapment. They arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle on its top. The person inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the fire department. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cincinnati: One Person Dead After Crash In Winton Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com
