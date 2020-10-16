Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages In Revealing Instagram Post

Yesterday was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and it was quite the day of reflection for many who’ve suffered the lost of an infant whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS or other newborn complications. On this day of remembrance, many women took to social media to share their heartbreaking stories as way to heal while providing support for other mothers who’ve also suffered from the same circumstances. Among those women was model Jessica White who took to Instagram to share that she has experienced multiple miscarriages.

The 36-year-old beauty posted a message directed towards women who can relate to having lost their children, born and unborn. The post read:

Today is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. For years, women felt like they needed to hide their sorrow and grieve in silence. We are finally sharing our stories and sharing our love. This helps mothers know that they are not alone and allows us to speak about our child who we love, who is part of us, who is part of our family. If you have experienced this loss, I hope you do not feel alone today.

She went on to continue her statement in her caption and wrote that she was “honoring all the incredibly brave women who like myself have suffered from multiple miscarriages. I honor you and see you and overstand your pain. May our babies who have passed on protect our next creation of life. God bless you. Love~ Jessica White.”

Sadly, Jessica’s unfortunate situation is not an isolated one as miscarriages are often very common among women in the United States and many celebrities have opened up about their heartbreaking experience in hopes of providing support to others experiencing the same pain. Most recently, singer John Legend and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared the devastating news of the miscarriage of their unborn baby, whom the couple had lovely decided to call “Jack”. ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams has also been very vocal about her past pregnancy complications and last year revealed that she suffered a miscarriage prior to the birth of her daughter, Pilar. Even our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, has been vocal about suffering from miscarriages prior to the birth of her two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who were subsequently conceived through IVF.

With one in 10 known pregnancies ending in miscarriage according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it’s important to remember that while having a miscarriage is devastating, those who have gone through it are not alone. Thank you to these brave women for sharing their stories and our hearts go out to any woman who’s experienced this unthinkable loss.

Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages In Revealing Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

