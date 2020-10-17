CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Macy’s Looking to Fill Over 1,400 Seasonal Positions in Ohio!

COVID-19 puts worldwide economy and life in checkmate

Source: VIEW press / Getty

If you are looking for work in Ohio during the Holiday season, then Macy’s might be able to help.

The department store chain is hosting a National Holiday Hiring day on Oct. 22 where they are planning to fill spots at its stores, call centers and fulfillment centers.

In the State of Ohio, Macy’s has more than 1,400 jobs for the Holidays open that is looking to be filled on that particular day.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All interviews for the positions will be by phone, allowing candidates to interview remotely.

The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of VIEW Press and Getty Images

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Continue reading LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4010374" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty[/caption] Just That Kid From Akron has done it again LeBron James has won his 4th NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, giving the organization a happy ending beginning to what started out as a nightmare for Laker Nation and bringing home the first championship in a decade. But the thing that makes LeBron James special is the reason for his season...his family. Congratulations King James

Macy’s Looking to Fill Over 1,400 Seasonal Positions in Ohio!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Macy’s Looking to Fill Over 1,400 Seasonal Positions…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close