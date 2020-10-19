Tommy Hilfiger & The NFL Huddle Up For Multi-Year Partnership, Unveil First Capsule Collection

When it’s time to root for your favorite NFL squad on Sunday, Tommy Hilfiger is now making sure you do it in style.

In a deal that many more than likely did not see coming, the National Football League and Tommy Hilfiger signed a multi-year partnership and have unveiled the fruits of its first capsule collection.

NFL fans can look forward to Tommy Hilfiger designed drip for all 32 teams. The collection will feature men’s and women’s apparel and outerwear that will highlight each team’s colors and logos while making sure to let folks it’s also a product of Tommy Hilfiger.

The collection will consist of a half-zip pullover windbreaker jacket, full-zip hoodie, half-zip pullover windbreaker jacket, pinnacle pullover hoodie, tie-dye French terry pullover sweatshirt, an all-over print T-Shirt, plus Tommy staples like polos and rugby long sleeve polos.

In a statement announcing the collaborative effort from the iconic entities, Tommy Hilfiger spoke on how sports are connected with the brand how it will help celebrate the sport of football. He also revealed a partnership with retired NFL star Victor Cruz and his non-profit, the Victor Cruz Foundation.

“Sports have always been very closely connected to our brand DNA, and we have an incredible history of working with legends from the sporting world. Our collection for the NFL celebrates one of the most widely followed sports in America. We have truly captured the spirit of each team in our signature styles, and I am very excited for football fans around the country to experience NFL merchandise reimagined through a fashion lens. We are also very proud to partner with Victor Cruz and his non-profit, the Victor Cruz Foundation, to mark the launch of the collection and support his organization’s educational programs to empower our next generation.”

The TommyxNFL collection is available for pre-order right now on the official NFL webshop.

You can peep some more photos of the Tommy Hilfiger x NFL collection below and let us know if it’ss a touchdown? Or a missed field goal?

Photo: NFL / TOMMY HILFIGER

Tommy Hilfiger & The NFL Huddle Up For Multi-Year Partnership, Unveil First Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

