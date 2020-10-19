The King of the South shares his 40-year-old wisdom along with his new album, The L.I.B.R.A. with the show. He talks about the inspiration of the album and naming it “The L.I.B.R.A.”, The Legend is Back Running Atlanta, and why he’s loving being 40.

Of course, the activist also discussed why voting in this election is very important and why he’s not canceling Ice Cube.

Black Tony and T.I. even discussed some real Atlanta business.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

T.I. Talks New Album, Turning 40, & Supporting Ice Cube [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com