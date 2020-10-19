Cardi B deleted her Twitter on Saturday, and explained that she’s fed up with people judging her personal decisions.
“I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f*cking court clerk put it out there,” she said during an Instagram Live session, per E! News. “And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.” Cardi seemed to be addressing the non-stop online speculation about her on-again-off-again relationship with Offset, who she claimed is being harassed by her fans.
Cardi B Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lap Dances, Offset Was There With A Rolls-Royce Too
Cardi B Celebrates 28th Birthday With Lap Dances, Offset Was There With A Rolls-Royce Too
1. What happens in Vegas...1 of 6
2. New Rolls Royce.2 of 6
3. RIP Pop Smoke3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5. Cardi always got jokes.5 of 6
6. Where are the masks, though?6 of 6
Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Harass Her For Getting Back With Her Husband was originally published on wiznation.com