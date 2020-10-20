Early voting for the 2020 Presidential General election has been at an all-time high smashing records. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the record number of mail-in ballots being requested.
But with the election being less than two weeks away, some people that put in the request for their mail in ballot still have not received them. For these people that requested the ballot they my not have enough time to mail it back, forcing them to deliver it, and unfortunately, because they requested the ballot they have to wait on that ballot because they can’t go to the polls because of the request.
What the hell is going on?
A Cleveland company hired to print and ship the ballots to voters across Ohio and Pennsylvania has fallen behind on delivering what it calls a “staggering volume” of requests, but that company is now making national headlines for a different reason. Because of the “Trump 2020” flag flying outside of the building over the summer. Read More
#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls
Ohio Company That Fly’s A Trump Flag Late Mailing Out Ballots was originally published on wzakcleveland.com