Patience is a virtue, but unfortunately in the new millennium, virtue is far and few in-between.
How many times have you ran to the store in between doing other things, in a hurray, only to grab your items, go to the check out line and it seems you end up waiting two years for one little item. It can be frustrating, however, would you kill someone for making you wait just a few minutes longer? Is your time worth more than someone else’s life? The answer should be absolutely not but sadly for a 32-year-old Euclid father, Jerry Saffo, someone thought their time was worth more than his life.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to a report Mr. Saffo got into an argument with a cashier over his transaction, which held the line up at the checkout. Security went to escort Mr. Saffo out the store. An unknown man approached Mr. Saffo mad that Saffo held up the line. An argument started, a fist was thrown and Jerry Saffo, who was shopping with his fiancé and children was shot and killed. Read More
If you know something please say something. We will be keeping the family of Jerry Saffo uplifted in our prayers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGbp7EKBsUG/?igshid=ixrbsccwdvhv
The Latest:
- Cincinnati: Police Are Still Searching For A 19 Year-Old Young Man
- Ohio Company That Fly’s A Trump Flag Late Mailing Out Ballots
- Ohio Man Killed For Holding Up The Line In A Local Store
- Girl + Hair And 11 Other Brands Launch On Fashion Nova’s New Beauty Channel
- These Are The Black Women Behind Vaseline’s New Illuminate Me Collection
- Hanging Death Of ‘Active Protester’ Ruled Suicide Amid String Of Suspected Lynchings, GoFundMe Says
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 20, 2020: Record-Breaking Early Voter Turnout — Food Stamps Remain — $100 Million Baby Powder Settlement
- Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay Tuition Debt of Morehouse Students Admits To Tax Fraud
- Bengals Sign Margus Hunt, Waive Andrew Brown
- Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Fans Harass Her For Getting Back With Her Husband
Ohio Man Killed For Holding Up The Line In A Local Store was originally published on wzakcleveland.com