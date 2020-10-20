We have 13 days until election day! The year of change has put us through a lot from a pandemic, civil rights movement, to now one presidential election that will change our lives, and the face of America.

It is out duty to get out and vote. So with so much going on you still have the option of going out and getting your vote in without having to stand in a long line.

The Franklin County Board of Elections have extended their poll times to stay open later to make sure everyone can have a chance to vote. With 37,000 ballots already casted injnsut nine days its quite possible that, that number will double in the coming days.

Here are the time the Board of Elections is Open in Franklin County:

Through Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, early voting may be done:

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: 1 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There you have it so let your voice be heard, and get out the VOTE!

Early Voting Hours Are Expanded in Franklin County was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com