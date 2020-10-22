Beyoncé, Rihanna, & Big Sean Join ‘End SARS’ Movement To Stop Police Violence In Nigeria

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Burna Boy and many more stars are urging an end to police brutality in Nigeria by tweeting out the #EndSARS hashtag.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS,” Beyoncé wrote on her official website. “We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter.”

Nigeria has been swept by a wave of protests from citizens who are urging the government to break-up the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the unit of the Nigerian police that has come under scrutiny after footage recently went viral of the squad beating a man to death. Protesters have reportedly been hit with tear gas and stun grenades during recent clashes between the marchers and police over calls to disband the unit, which was founded in 1992 in an effort to curb robberies.

Nigeria!!! Y’all on my heart! It’s horrific over there! So many people being murdered for peaceful protesting about being murdered! #EndSARS — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2020