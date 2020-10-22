86 Year Old Columbus Woman Shot in Her Home, Shooter at Large

Columbus Police are investigating the shooting of an 86 year old woman in the Columbus neighborhood of Linwood. Officers responded to a call just after midnight to find an injured 86 year old woman at her home in the 1400 block of Coburg Road.

The woman reportedly heard noises from the back of her home and went to check. She was met with 4-5 gunshots from an unknown person shooting from outside her home. The woman sustained two wounds, one to her upper right chest and another in her right hand. The woman was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recuperate.

Authorities are asking if anyone has any information in regard to this incident to please contact Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

source