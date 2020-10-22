CLOSE
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection “Drip 2”

The Bey Hive is going crazy after Beyonce’ dropped a look at her second Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

“Drip 2” as she called it, is filled with more tracksuits, cropped sweaters, bodysuits, and more. The new athleisure line color scheme range from neon to pastel colors opposite of the last drop.    

Yahoo News reports that the Drip 2 Collection will be more inclusive with “a new standard for inclusive and genderless sizing, and offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X for the apparel collection in many styles.”

The collection is set to be available on the Adidas website on October 29 and in select stores on October 30 with pieces ranging from $25 to $200.

See the sneak peek of the drip below.

Beyonce' Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest Ivy Park Collection "Drip 2"  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

