Stephen A. Smith Demands Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry Demand Trades!?

Hope springs eternal and the Cleveland Browns had fans hopes set on eternal when for the first time in a long time was above .500 at 4-1 going into thee rivalry game away against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately in one day after the Steelers romped the Browns 38-7 hopes have started to dash quick fast and in a hurry as people now are questioning the effectiveness of Browns Quarterback, Baker Mayfield, with a pretty decent offensive line a run game and arguably two of the best receiving weapons in the game with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Baker Mayfield is unbothered by his critics saying he doesn’t give a damn, “They get paid to talk, we get paid to do our work.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks that Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry should be bothered and demand to be traded.

