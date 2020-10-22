CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Man If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]

It’s only right for Special K to help out the women now since he helped the men find good women.  He’s telling you exactly where to go if you’re looking for a great man.

If you’re looking for a handyman, someone with a big deck, and money, then we got you covered.

Listen to the rest of the clip to hear more places in depth where there are guaranteed, good men.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Continue reading Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

Couple’s Appreciation Month: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals

When it comes to being in a relationship, everyone has their own rules, own goals, own likes and dislikes. But when it comes to celebrity couples, we treat their relationships as if we’re apart of it. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). When gossip when something goes wrong and gloat when the pair seems to get their ish together. And if folks don’t seem like a good match, ya’ll have no problems letting them know in the comments. But just remember, all couples aren’t made the same.  Being with the one you love, regardless of age, race, or gender is really what true love is all about. Take a look at some of our favorite unorthodox couples that actually worked out for the best. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A Good Man If You’re Over 40 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Where To Find A…
 5 hours ago
10.22.20
Photos
Close