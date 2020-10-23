CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son Via Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Source: Matthias Vriens-McGrath / Cosmopolitan Magazine

Nicki Minaj has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son. On The 37-year-old 1st time mom took to Instagram to post a photo of her little guy’s foot being held by her husband Kenneth Petty in honor of her wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary, my love ♥,” Nicki captioned the post.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 Women's Oregon at Stanford

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

15 photos Launch gallery

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

Continue reading Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look

[caption id="attachment_917274" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Ayesha Curry has been quietly working on her own cookware and branding empire while her husband Stephen Curry has his own ventures, but what has folks chatty this moment involves her new look. Via social media, Mrs. Curry debuted a beautiful blonde hairstyle and Twitter is going up for her right now. Curry, a 33-year-old Canadian-American mom of three, splits her time between family life, running her kitchenware business, hosting television shows, and running a production company among other pursuits. On Instagram, Curry is usually seen in an array of looks and sweet family photos featuring her husband and their children, while also showing off her latest meals and wares. But it was a video of her displaying a freshly laid blonde look that has her currently trending on Twitter. For the most part, the comments have been positive and even humorous with some saying Mr. Curry is out with a whole new woman. Of course, there are a few negative nancies chiming in but we're not sharing those. Check out the reaction to Ayesha Curry's new hairstyle below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgfrJIH1-g/ -- Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son Via Instagram  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son…
 14 hours ago
10.23.20
Photos
Close