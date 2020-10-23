LisaRaye McCoy Reveals Stacey Dash Brought Security After On Set Altercation

LisaRaye McCoy is about that life and one year after setting the internet on fire with news she had to show former MAGA mouthpiece, Stacey Dash, she’s back with a little more tea to add to it.

During her recent interview with longtime friend, Vivica Fox, for her podcast Hustling with Vivica Fox, McCoy revealed new details about the verbal spat she had with her former co-star Stacey Dash on the set of the VH1 show, Single Ladies.

“At first she was real cool. I’m just going to put that out there. She was dating somebody. She was happy,” LisaRaye said.

But as McCoy revealed back in 2019 during TVOne’s Uncensored, the “cool” didn’t last too long after long hours left the now shamed actress “frustrated” due to the amount of time she had to spend on set.

“It’s like 2:00 in the morning, and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude, and she doesn’t say her line to me,” LisaRaye continues. “So, by the fourth or fifth take, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

It was at this point that Dash not only “rolled her eyes” but also allegedly put her finger in McCoy’s face before adding that she “couldn’t tell [Dash] what to do.”

“You could hear a pin drop on set,” she said, “I went south side Chicago on her,” LisaRaye recalled.

LMFAOOOO Lisa Raye is a great storyteller. I was literally crying of laughter as she spoke about the tension with Stacey Dash while filming for the show Single Ladies. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/swZUCkXKsu — MANNY | #TCMSHOW 🎧 (@THECLASSICMANNY) October 22, 2019

This time, LisaRaye adds that the onset altercation didn’t end with Stacey Dash taking a brisk walk to her dressing room, the multifaceted actress noted that the next day Dash returned to set with security guards.

“She absolutely did. And I never said this part before, but she came with security, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a**,’” McCoy told Fox. “I said, ‘Get outta here!”

LisaRaye notes that while initially she took offense to Dash’s response to the altercation and complained to the show’s producers about the presence of Dash’s security detail, worrying that if word of it got to the press, McCoy would look like a bully; she quickly notes that after some would searching and thinking it didn’t matter what people “thought”, as long as she continued to demonstrate the level of professionalism she always has throughout her career.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m bigger than this. I came here to be professional. I came here to be an actress. I came here to get my check,” McCoy said. “One monkey don’t stop no show.”

After news of LisaRaye’s recollection made its rounds on social media, Stacey Dash issued a statement to gossip blog Too Fab regarding the incident, calling LisaRaye “lovely” before adding that she “loved working with her on the show.”

In an exclusive to the Hollywood gossip site TooFab, Dash issued a response.

“I have known Lisa by working with her on Single Ladies for many years,” Dash said. “She was lovely, and I absolutely loved working on that show. It was one of my favorite roles. I do wish Lisa the very best in life and hope she is successful in everything she does.”

Check out the clip from LisaRaye’s interview on Hustling with Vivica Fox below.

LisaRaye McCoy Reveals Stacey Dash Brought Security After On Set Altercation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

