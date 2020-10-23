Amber Rose Blasts Op Kanye West, Calls Him A “Narcissist” & “Bully”

Amber Rose still has some things to get off her chest when it comes to Kanye West.

Amber Rose didn’t have anything nice to say about her ex, Kanye West, during a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast. Speaking with Adam22, Rose slammed West. Rose, who is now a mother of 2 children, called out the Chicago rapper and now bootleg presidential candidate for his 2015 comments when he disgustingly said that he had to take “30 showers” 5-years after they decided to dead their relationship.

Rose let the chopper sing, “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife (Kim Kardashian) more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?” she added, “You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”

Rose would go onto say that even after 10 years, MAGA Ye is still bullying her.

“Even if someone is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years.” The leader of the “slut walk” movement pointed to West’s latest comments about her during the sh*t show disguised as a campaign rally where he called her a “prostitute.” “He just called me a prostitute at his rally. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous, so I try to give good interviews and not shy away from that, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Bro, leave me alone.’” “That’s what narcissists do, you share 2 years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person, and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out.” When the conversation shifted to West’s ridiculous ambition to be president, Rose said she definitely sees similarities between West and his buddy Donald Trump. “I can see why he loves Trump, they’re twinsies, they’re the same person. There’s things that Trump says, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Kanye.’ He probably sees himself in Trump, and that’s why he supports him.” We already spotted that jig a long time ago. You can watch the entire interview where she also touched on her new OnlyFans account, motherhood, and 21 Savage below. — Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

