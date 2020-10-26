Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams’ Staff Worried About Her Health & On-Air Behavior [WATCH]

We’re praying for Wendy Williams because her staff is speaking out. Gary’s Tea reports that Wendy may be self-medicating with pills. Fans were upset at the way she handled herself on the show and it’s even causing the production team money.

Mariah Carey is also speaking out about her childhood. She recalls a time where her father only allowed her to eat one cracker for a snack.

5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 1. Wendy Williams' Mother-In-Law Witnessed Abuse Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His Mistress Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her Husband Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In Jersey Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating Rumors Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus [caption id="attachment_1821358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront. For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed. According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated. The last message on her Instagram page, reads, “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.” The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams’ Staff Worried About Her Health & On-Air Behavior [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com