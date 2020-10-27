CLOSE
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Police Investigate

There’s been a shooting in Avondale the Police are investigating the situation. Please let us stop the violence in our community.

 

Via FOX19

A heavy police presence arrived at Hallwood Place near Maple Avenue sometime before 9:30 p.m.

Police were standing behind vehicles and appeared to be pointing guns towards a house on the west side of the street. An officer at the scene told FOX19 NOW someone “has a rifle.”

Around 10:30 p.m., police said they had a suspect in custody and they were investigating a shooting on the street. They could not say whether the suspect is connected to the shooting.

Police said they recovered around 30 shell casings.

