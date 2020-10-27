Wendy Williams is finally addressing some very questionable behavior during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show. During Monday’s show Wendy explained she is very thankful for all her fans and having to entertain them is not easy.
“I’m not perfect, but I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I love entertaining you,” Wendy said during Monday’s show.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Fans questions Wendy’s heath after she struggles to walk to her seat and stumbled over her words during Friday’s show.
Wendy has had several health concerns in the past few years including lymphoma and graves disease.
The Latest:
- ‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan Cops Could Have Saved Marcellis Stinnette
- Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns Over Recent Behavior
- Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Police Investigate
- Meet MELĒ, The Skincare Brand Co-Created By Dermatologists Of Color For The Melanin Rich
- Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man With Knife Who Video Shows Didn’t Pose Deadly Threat To Police
- Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 27, 2020: New Supreme Court Justice — First Black Catholic Cardinal — Unstable School Re-Openings
- Delusions of Grandeur: Trump Claims ’60 Minutes’ Interview Walk Out Showed “Strength”
- We Love To See It: Obama Campaigns For Joe Biden In Florida With More Smoke For Trump
- Jamie Foxx’s Sister, DeOndra Dixon, Passes Away At 36
Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns Over Recent Behavior was originally published on kysdc.com