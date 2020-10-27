Trump Holds Another Super-Spreader Event To Celebrate Swearing In Supreme Court Justice

While Americans are still suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP successfully filled the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat.

Instead of focusing on a new COVID-19 relief package to help Americans reeling after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans were laser-focused on getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed. With no support from Democrats — the first time in 151 years, there was no single vote from the minority party — Senate Republicans delivered. Now the Supreme Court is more conservative-leaning than it has ever been in years.

Donald Trump and his cronies didn’t learn their lesson from the last Rose Garden ceremony and wasted no time holding another potential COVID-19 super-spreader event celebrating now Justice Barrett’s confirmation. Trump, fresh off his spread Rona around the country tour disguised as campaign rallies, was on message thanks to a teleprompter delivering remarks before sellout Justice Clarence Thomas officially swore in Barrett.

Barrett is a perfect example of white privilege becuase she got a lifetime appointment in the highest court of the land with a very anemic resume delivered remarks. Barrett said she was “grateful for the confidence [Trump has] expressed in me,” and described the process which was described as the shortest nomination-to-confirmation pipeline in 40 years as a “rigorous confirmation process.”

Once all the pageantry was out of the way, Barrett and her husband posed for photos with Trump and his wife Melania, who is still experiencing a lingering cough due to her COVID-19 infection. Oh, of course, they were all maskless, because according to to the spreader-in-chief, COVID-19 is going away.

That could be far from the truth as the country is still experiencing a record number of COVID-19 cases.

