Front Page News: Protests Start In Philadelphia After Police Shooting [WATCH]

Sitting in for Eva, we have Maria More giving the trending stories for the front page news. Philly is currently in an uproar after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. after his mother begged them not to shoot. Protests are happening in the city and the Department of Homeland Security is also preparing for civil unrest to follow after the election.
Coronavirus cases are still on the rise and Amy Coney Barrett was sworn into the Supreme Court last night.
Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues
