Whitney Houston Becomes 1st Black Artist With 3 Diamond-Certified Albums

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Legacy Recordings announced on Wednesday (October 28) that the legendary singer’s 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status. Diamond status is equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 album and Whitney’s 1992 “The Bodyguard” soundtrack were already diamond successes, selling 13 million and 18 million units, respectively. “Whitney” featured four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” The single “Love Will Save the Day” peaked at No. 9 on the chart.
