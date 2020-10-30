The so-called president described COVID-19 as being “like the flu,” but this virus is far from that. NFL star Emmanuel Sanders tested positive for the virus last week Thursday and revealed on the 17 Weeks podcast that he is scared for his life.

“Every night I go to sleep I’m like, ‘Lord, please, let me like wake up in the morning feeling good.’” That’s what it like for the Saints wide receiver as he battles COVID-19 and fears that his condition could deteriorate at any given moment. Sanders worries put in perspective just how much we still don’t know about the coronavirus that is raging around the globe.

“Like, I don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night and like, can’t breathe,” he said on this week’s episode of the podcast.“And like, sh*t just goes south, right?”

“That’s like my biggest fear in watching that sh*t. It intensifies my fears, right?” he added.

Since his positive diagnosis last week, Sanders revealed he has been dealing with some significant symptoms like fever, body aches, and “loopy feelings.” He also revealed his wife caught the virus and is experiencing the effects of it.

Breaking down how COVID-19 is affecting him and his wife, he stated:

“Like, it feels like we’re glitchy. Like when I’m walking, it feels like if my wife was to talk to me, it feels like I’m skipping a beat every now and then.”

“It’s like the weirdest sh*t ever.”

Sanders has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by Saints and missed last week’s win against the Panthers, and has already been ruled out against this week’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“It’s a situation that sucks, you know? I’m missing two games, but it is what it is.”

We wish Sanders and his wife a full and speedy recovery.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

It’s Not Just The Flu: NFL Star Emmanuel Sanders Is Scared For His Life After Testing Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

