The Brooklyn Nets New Jerseys Will Honor Brooklynite Jean-Michel Basquiat

Next season the Brooklyn Nets will hit the court rocking some new drip.

JAY-Z is no longer a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets, but in a way, his influence over the team he helped bring to his home borough is still being felt. The team does it best to honor the best borough in New York City (not up for debate). The team already has jerseys that paid homage to the late but forever great Notorious BIG and the Bedstuy neighborhood he called home. Now, the Nets will honor another Brooklynite, who also just happens to be one of Jigga’s favorite artists, the late Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Two authentic images of the jersey leaked on social media this week hinted that the Nets planned to honor Basquiat with a City Edition uniform that draws inspiration directly from his work. Now it has been officially confirmed that the Nets will debut jerseys this upcoming season.

The jerseys will be black and feature “BKLYN NETS” written in Basquiat’s famed handwriting. Other cool details include the rainbow trim outlines as well as Basquiat’s signature. Nike’s Swoosh logo also gets a two-tone blue and gold to complement the jersey.

Word on the street is the Brooklyn Nets will wear a Jean-Michel Basquiat inspired jersey next season. The artist was born in Brooklyn in 1960. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eq6SbWkiXw — UK Nets Fans ◼️◻️🇬🇧 (@UKNetsFans) October 28, 2020

This design is one of the many that will be featured in the newest line of NBA’s “City Editions” jerseys that the league redesigns and drops yearly for the teams.

