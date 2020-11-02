WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 2, 2020: Voter Suppression Continues — Americans Face Another Lockdown — Protestors Seek Answers

1. Voter Suppression In Battleground State

What You Need To Know:

Acts of voter suppression are not letting up days before the end of Election 2020.

2. Caravan of Trump Supporters Surrounds Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

What You Need To Know:

The Biden-Harris campaign cancelled a Friday event in Texas out of an abundance of caution after a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded the bus on the interstate.

3. Coronavirus Update: Americans Face Lockdown if Behaviors Continue, Health Experts Warn

What You Need To Know:

As fall turns to winter, coronavirus cases in the U.S. continue to grow. At least 31 states set one-day case records in the month of October.

4. Protestors Seek Answers Following Police Killing of Black Man in Washington State

What You Need To Know:

Amid calls for “Justice for Kevin,” the investigation continues into the police shooting death of Kevin Peterson, Jr., Thursday night in Washington state. The shooting was part of a narcotics investigation in an area called Hazel Dell, near Vancouver, Washington.

5. Goldman Sachs Ex-Hip Hop Banker Costs Firm Another $2.9 Billion

What You Need To Know:

High finance, hip hop fashion royalty and the Department of Justice have collided with Goldman Sachs (GS -0.18%) being fined a record $2.9 billion to resolve the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund bribery scheme.

