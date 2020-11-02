Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting At Mother’s Funeral

Dancehall legend Beenie Man has spoken out after passing out at his mother’s funeral earlier this week.

On Tuesday (Oct 27) Beenie Man took to Twitter to share an update amid rumors that he was hospitalized after fainting at his mother’s funeral after footage of the dancehall icon passing out in front of his mother’s casket began circulating the web last weekend.

The heartfelt message detailed his grief of losing his mother before thanking fans for their overwhelming support, well wishes, and love.

“On Sunday, October 25th I laid my Mom to rest. It was by far and still is the most difficult thing I have ever had to do,” Beenie Man wrote. “Leading up to the day of the funeral I was [physically] involved in every aspect of the planning and execution.”

The death of the Reggae icon’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, came three months after she suffered a stroke. After the debilitating incident, Ms. Sewell’s health began declining soon after she was released from the hospital.

“I kept telling myself, maybe if it remained active I will be able to function,” Beenie continued. “Unfortunately, when it came down to that very last moment, it hit me and hit very hards. This would be the last time I would see my mom. Despite the noise, the singing, the mourning, all I could hear was silence while watching my mom’s body being lowered into the tomb.”

Dispelling rumors of hospitalization, the “Girls Dem Sugar” artist noted that while he was not hospitalized, he is thankful that he was “surrounded by friends and family” during this difficult time, before asking fans to continue to pray for his family as they deal with the grief.

My heart broke and I blacked out for a few minutes,” he continues. “When I revived, I saw my closest friends and family were around me,” Beenie Man said. “Unfortunately that very intimate and sad moment was recorded and then circulated around the world with false statements. I was not hospitalized and I was comforted by my friends and family.”

Our condolences to Beenie Man and his family.

Read his full statement below.

Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting At Mother’s Funeral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

