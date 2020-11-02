ADAMH helps Franklin County residents find the right places to turn for affordable, quality alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
ADAMH is mandated to plan, fund and evaluate the behavioral health care services in our community. Our mission is to improve the well-being of our community by reducing the incidence of mental health problems and eliminating the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Franklin County.
The Latest:
- Eye on the Community ft. Otterbein Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation
- Black Photographers Form “See In Black” Collective To Help Tell Black Stories
- Breaking: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS
- Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program
- Eye on the Community ft. ADAMH
- Deactivating Your Social Accounts Could Save Your Life
- Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting At Mother’s Funeral
- Cincinnati: Defense Attorney Killed While Cycling
- Crucial Battleground State Pennsylvania Preparing For ‘Right-Wing Militia Groups’ At Polling Places
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 2, 2020: Voter Suppression Continues — Americans Face Another Lockdown — Protestors Seek Answers
Eye on the Community ft. ADAMH was originally published on joycolumbus.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: