CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend Iowa Democratic Party Hall Of Fame Celebration

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

According to the AP, Incumbent Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan has won Ohio’s 13th Congressional District against former state representative Republican Christina Hagan.

Ohio’s 13th Congressional District covers primarily the Mahoning Valley but also includes Portage County and parts of Akron.

Ryan is currently serving his ninth term.

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In Cleveland

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Continue reading Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

https://www.facebook.com/78729341604/videos/1018924428571750 Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz. LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday. Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden [protected-iframe id="d7bf5f16ddff3228e3bcc3907a28c278-32288325-31375345" info="https://wkyc.com/embeds/video/95-2ec29b65-5fe8-4cb8-b08e-19a8d6dc8723/iframe" width="640" height="360"] Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!

Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Rep. Tim Ryan Wins Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
 1 hour ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close