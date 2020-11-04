While the world patiently waits on the results of the 2020 election there is some good news to report. One state had made the right decision regarding an issue that wrongfully imprisoned thousands.

As spotted on Raw Story Oregon has made a power move in regards to true criminal justice reform. On Tuesday, November 3 the Beaver State became the first ever in United States history to decriminalize hard drugs. The new ruling will ease the penalties on small amounts of heroin and cocaine. Additionally it will legalize magic mushrooms; or commonly known as “Shrooms”, for therapeutic use.

Under Measure 110, possession of small amounts of the aforementioned illegal substances would be considered a civil violation with no jail time. Additionally city officials have earmarked more funding for addiction treatment and other programming to assist individuals with addiction disorders. “This groundbreaking initiative imagines a better way forward – instead of arresting and jailing people for drugs, it will offer help to those who need and want it,” the Drug Policy Alliance said in a statement.

The decision is also supported by the Oregon Nurses Association, the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians and the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. “Punishing people for drug use and addiction is costly and hasn’t worked. More drug treatment, not punishment, is a better approach,” the groups said in a joint press release.

Individuals who manufacture or distribute illegal drugs are still subject to a criminal penalty. The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission estimated that convictions for possession of a controlled substance would decrease by 3,679 or 90.7%.

Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize Hard Drugs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

