Cincinnati: The Western Hills Viaduct To Be Replaced

 

 

 City and the county met to sign agreements dealing with funding related to the project.

Those agreements made will split the grant money from the state and the federal government.

The total cost of the viaduct replacement project is $335 million. The original price for the viaduct in the early 1930s was around $3.5 million.

All these years later, about 55,000 cars and trucks come across the viaduct every day.

