Eye on The Community ft. Eye on the Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program

As schools begin the 2020-2021 year with remote learning or hybrid models, the Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program is providing low-income, K-12 students and their families with low-cost internet access.
The program will provide 10,000 refurbished computers and 10,000 hotspot devices for families to set up an internet signal using cell phone signals. No new infrastructure or professional installation required.
Eye on The Community ft. MORPC Central Ohio Broadband Access Pilot Program was originally published on joycolumbus.com
