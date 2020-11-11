With coronavirus cases steadily on the rise, Dr. Collier has some more recent numbers with COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations. The numbers are up and the vaccine may be coming soon. Pfizer, a large pharmaceutical company announced that its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, similar to the measles vaccine.

Dr. Collier breaks down the trial vaccine and how it worked in the study and what to think about when thinking about getting one.

Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com