Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A Million Coronavirus Cases

AP reports that Texas is the first state to reach over one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.

On Tuesday, Texas recorded 10,865 cases with an estimate of 132,146 active cases, and 6,170 hospitalized cases, the most since August. The state has reported that over 19,300 people have died from the virus.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 94 new deaths on Tuesday. Officials say that along with statewide testing, the surge comes from amid intensive testing in Laredo and El Paso.

Studies suggest that the true numbers are likely higher because people have not gotten tested and could be infected and not feel sick.

