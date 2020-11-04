According to WCPO the results are in for the race for U.S. House 33rd Congressional District has gone to the incumbent (D) Sedrick Denson. Denson was elected in the general election on November 6, 2018, his district covers a portion of Hamilton County.
Rep. Sedrick Denson Wins Reelection to U.S. 33rd House District was originally published on rnbcincy.com
