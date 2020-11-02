CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

What Joe Biden’s Last-Minute Visit To Cleveland Means For The 2020 Electoral Vote

 

US-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Pennsylvania may have taken Ohio’s shine as THE swing state in the 2020 presidential election, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s last-minute stop in Cleveland late Monday morning shows Ohio’s 18 electoral votes are still at play in the road to 270.

“The power to change the country is in your hands. I don’t care how much Donald Trump tries. There’s nothing, nothing he’s going to do to stop the people of this nation from voting.”

During Biden’s drive-in event at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, he talked to supporters about Trump’s response to the coronavirus, taxes, the American military, climate change, and the economy.

Biden said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown encouraged him to make a stop in Cleveland before heading to barnstorm Pennsylvania in the final hours before polls open on November 3rd. Ohio Democratic Representatives Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur, Joyce Beatty, Tim Ryan as well as Biden’s grandchildren were also in tow.

So what does Biden’s last-minute visit mean? Secretary for the Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats and City of Cleveland Assistant Director of Law Kortney Mosely said it best during her introduction of Joe Biden to the stage, “Just a few months ago, the pundits and pollsters said we didn’t have a shot in Ohio. Now, a day before the election, we’re neck and neck in what has become this country’s closest race. Ohio, we’re so close, but there’s more work left to do. We can’t let up just yet. We need to work for it. We need to turn up and turn out like our lives and our futures depend on it because it does.”

While President Donald Trump won Ohio in 2016 with 51% of the vote, not too long ago President Barack Obama won Ohio in 2008 and 2012.

More than 2.9 million people have already voted in Ohio and more than 90% of absentee ballots have been returned.

Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio

Damn I’m Stressed: How To Deal With Election Anxiety

Data Shows Older Black Voters In Key Battleground States Have Already Made Election History

Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst As Fears Of Election-Related Violence Grow

The Trump campaign released a statement about Biden’s visit to Ohio.

“Joe Biden’s last-minute visit to the Buckeye State does not change a thing. For 47 years, Biden’s empty promises failed hard-working Ohioans, but in 47 months, President Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda has bolstered the state’s economy and supported its industries. Ohioans will make their choice clear when they turn out in huge numbers to re-elect President Trump on Tuesday.”

Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In Cleveland

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Continue reading Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

https://www.facebook.com/78729341604/videos/1018924428571750 Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz. LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday. Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden [protected-iframe id="d7bf5f16ddff3228e3bcc3907a28c278-32288325-31375345" info="https://wkyc.com/embeds/video/95-2ec29b65-5fe8-4cb8-b08e-19a8d6dc8723/iframe" width="640" height="360"] Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!

What Joe Biden’s Last-Minute Visit To Cleveland Means For The 2020 Electoral Vote  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
What Joe Biden’s Last-Minute Visit To Cleveland Means…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close