Multiple Fire Crews Respond To Smoke From Denzel Washington’s LA Home

Wednesday night fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a home that as far as the property records show, belongs to actor Denzel Washington.

Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level mansion of Beverly Park Circle and 911 was called, according to authorities.

After a thorough search of the home with thermal imaging cameras, the Los Angeles Fire Department said have confirmed that there is no active fire, only smoke.

The L.A. Fire Department determined that the smoke on the second floor was from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced and was taken offline.

We are not aware if the Washington family were at the home during this time.

#BREAKING: Fire crews responded tonight to the Beverly Crest home of actor Denzel Washington https://t.co/Ef6pjD5UCs pic.twitter.com/VIwVDmnBLV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 12, 2020

