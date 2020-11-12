Looks like the Brent Spence Bridge could be closed for a while.
Via Fox19
It could last anywhere from a few weeks to a month, maybe even longer, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
With the repairs expected to take a long time, drivers should prepare now for the disruption in traffic, he added.
The bridge was shut down on Wednesday after a fiery truck crash.
Brent Spence Bridge Could Close For Week’s Maybe Months was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: