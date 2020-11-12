CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls

Cleveland in the Fall

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Sex trafficking is a sick growing issue across the United States.  Ohio is vulnerable to human trafficking because it has both large urban centers and rural counties along with a large transient and immigrant population, plus five major highways with easy access to other states and Canada.   Unfortunately, it has reared its head in Cleveland by the hands of a local pastor.

65-year-old Reverend Randolph Brown, of Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender and is waiting to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge in December.  Read More

See the story of Reverend Randolph Brown’s arrest below video below

 

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving Teenage Girls  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ohio Pastor Pleads Guilty to Prostitution Charge Involving…
 24 hours ago
11.13.20
Photos
Close