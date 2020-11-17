CLOSE
Ohio: Governor DeWine Issues Curfew Starting Thursday

Governor Mike DeWine announced a 21-day curfew for the state of Ohio to take place starting Thursday, November 19th.

Governor DeWine added, “Exceptions: The curfew does not apply to those who need to be at work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries, a carry-out/drive-thru meal, or delivery. A lot of this is common sense.”

The news comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

“We are #InThisTogetherOhio. Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference. Paired with mask-wearing, this will go a long way from stopping our hospitals from being overrun.” – Governor Mike DeWine

