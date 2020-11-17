Text To Win Passes To The Comedy Explosion featuring Capone and Red Grant!

Text “EXPLOSION” to 52140 from Monday, November 23rd through Friday, November 27th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Comedy Explosion featuring Capone and Red Grant at The Aftermath located at 1921 Channingway Center Drive. Text Message and Data Rates May apply.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, Ohio metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Comedy Explosion Text-To-Win Sweepstakes ends on November 27, 2020. Subject to Official Rules.

