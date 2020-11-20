Kerry Washington Celebrates Sisterhood In Her New Partnership With Aurate Jewelry

Magical things can happen when women support women.

Actress Kerry Washington has aligned herself with jewelry retailer Aurate, to bring sustainable, timeless pieces that are created for women, by women. She is such a believer of this brand that she serves as the face of their latest campaign, as well as an investor. Together, her and founders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui, aim to create jewelry that really resonate with their customers.

“When I met Sophie and Bouchra, I just pretty much became obsessed with them. They’re so smart and beautiful and tenacious. I loved them. I loved their jewelry, because, of course, they’re always wearing it, and I really loved what they were building,” Washington tells BAZAAR.com. “I love this idea of building a company that was really invested in cutting out the middleman so that you can avoid the insane markups for fine jewelry and making high-quality, beautiful fine jewelry accessible to more women.”

This partnership is strongly rooted in sisterhood. The mission of supporting women while marketing products specifically made for women is evident in the blueprint of this collaboration. The Lioness Collection is the first project the trio released together. “This is a company by women for women. And I wanted to make sure that our design was an organic growth out of those values and that commitment,” Washington explains. “We started talking about the lioness and what she symbolizes. Because lionesses, they hunt together and they raise their cubs together. They provide for the tribe by going out for the kill together, but they also come back and they raise each other’s cubs and there’s no hierarchy. There’s no one lioness who’s in charge of the other. They really are a collective of sisterhood.”

“I just love that imagery for how it speaks to the power of women when women come together, how we are both fierce and loving. We also started working with the imagery of Sekhmet, who is a goddess from Egyptian mythology. Her name literally translates to, ‘She who is powerful,’ but she was a warrior, because she is a warrior goddess and also a goddess of healing,” she continued.

The Lioness Collection includes gold hoop earrings ($180.00, www.AurateNewYork.com), a gold chain necklace ($380.00, www.AurateNewYork.com), a chain bracelet ($280.00, www.AurateNewYork.com), and a pendant necklace ($530.00, www.AurateNewYork.com).

I love the mission behind this collaboration. Camaraderie amongst peers is so important because it enables you to create and build powerful products. What do you think? Are you here for Kerry Washington’s new jewelry collection with Aurate?

