Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To Recreate Taraji’s AMA Looks

Taraji P. Henson brought her jovial spirit to the stage of the American Music Awards where she served as a host of the monumental night in music. Per usual, the actress served LEWKS galore. From short wigs, to long lustrous tresses, Taraji’s hair was on point thanks to celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace.

Tym used the American Music Awards as an opportunity to pay homage to the 70’s era. He was inspired by a glamorous yet modern, mod look reminiscent of Pat Cleveland, Beverly Johnson, and Naomi Campbell.

Taraji’s red hair has become a signature of hers over the last couple of months. Although Tym was dealing with wigs, it was important for him to recreate the color that Taraji has become accustomed to. With these steps, he was able to achieve her crimson red hair.

Step 1: Prep the wigs using Joico Defy Damage ProSeries 1

Step 2: Prelighten the wigs using the prelightening formula. Process to at least a level 7

Step 3: Shampoo and Condition with Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and Conditioner

Step 4: On dried hair, apply Formula 1 to the prelightened hair. Process for 35 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse and shampoo with Joico Color Infuse Red. Allow to process for minimum 5 minutes to enhance and infuse more red tone into the hair.

Step 6: Rebuild the bonds of the hair and treat with Joico Defy Damage ProSeries 2 for 5 minutes to strengthen the hair and add shine and protection.

Now that we’ve got the color down, here’s what Tym did to execute some of Taraji’s looks from the American Music Awards.

Look 1 – Long, loose curls

“I parted the hair down the center and created these crimp like waves with my flat iron, spraying Joico JoiMist Medium as I created the crimps. After setting, I then used some Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil and emulsified it in my hands to finger the waves out. I added the Joico Beach Shake Dry Texturizer for piecyness then I used the Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray for volume.”

Look 2 – Low Ponytail

“I pulled the hair in a low ponytail leaving some tendrils around the face. I used the Joico JoiMist Medium Finishing Spray to ensure a smooth and sleek look.”

Look 3 – The Big Afro

“The 3rd look was a curly texture wig that I colored a really dark red.”

Taraji served all of these looks on a platter! She looked amazing last night. Thanks for the tips, Tym! While I enjoyed these styles, I was in love with the short bob wigs that she wore during a small portion of the show. What do you think? Did you love Taraji’s hair on the American Music Awards?

