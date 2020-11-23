Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow is out for the season but to a knee injury.

Via FOX19

The television broadcast did not show the replay of Burrow’s injury, but Burrow left the field on a cart.

“He was doing well. That’s how Joe is. He’s a competitor. He’s one of those guys that will be back before he’s supposed to, whenever that is,” said Ryan Finley on Burrow’s emotions after the injury.

The Bengals have confirmed Burrow is flying home with the team.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Out For The Season was originally published on rnbcincy.com

