China McClain: ‘I Am Doing God’s Work Now’ [VIDEO]

You may know China McClain from “Black Lightning”, the “Descendants” film series, or way back to “Daddy’s Little Girls” but it appears she may be on a new path.

After news broke that “Black Lightning” would be ending after four seasons, McClain took to Instagram to discuss the show’s end and reveal that God is “moving” her. She explained tearfully, “I am doing God’s work now. And that is all I’m doing. I don’t know why I was wasting time before.”

Adding, “He’s [God] moving me and when he calls I am going to follow. I don’t care where he leads me.”

Check out powerful testimony below:

China McClain: ‘I Am Doing God’s Work Now’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

