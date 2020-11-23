CLOSE
SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

After almost a decade in Cleveland, Tristan Thompson’s time with the Cavaliers has now concluded.

Rich Paul, Thompson’s agent, has revealed to Yahoo Sports that the longtime Cavs power forward and center has signed with the Boston Celtics for a two-year deal that is worth $19 million as reported.  This comes after Thompson, 29, had become a free agent.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Thompson spent nine years with the Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for his career. He averaged a double-double in each of the past two seasons, including a career-best 12.0 points per game to go with 10.1 rebounds per contest in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

He was the “fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft” who later played a part in the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship.  Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova are now the only two members of that team to continue to play for the team as of right now.

Will you miss Tristan Thompson as a Cavalier?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

[caption id="attachment_3023363" align="alignleft" width="1137"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo[/caption] What a clown! Yeah we said it. Beyond reasons we can comprehend, Tristan Thompson, the same man that has consistently made a fool out of baby mama #2 Khloe Kardashian by cheating on her with multiple women and kissing her sister's best friend Jordyn Woods without her consent, thought he would act like he had amnesia and wish the 35-year-old a happy birthday on social media. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he captioned the photo of Khloe and their daughter True. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko." https://www.instagram.com/p/BzOAJ5WlKkL/?utm_source=ig_embed   Boy if you don't get the entire… [protected-iframe id="d47a2a586ac1559d0d55060ce53ef3f2-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/KRxcgvd5fLiWk" width="480" height="324" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Sources close to the Kardashian camp (i.e. Kris Jenner pretending to be an anonymous source) told PEOPLE that the family "didn't really get why he posted it." "They have a child together, but are not together," the source says, adding, "Her family thinks he posted it because he wants to make himself look good. Tristan and Khloé co-parent True, but that's it." Of course, folks took to Twitter to sound off on this buffoonery, since Tristan disabled the comments section on his original post. Here's what they had to say:

SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Boston Celtics

