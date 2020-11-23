6 People Injured & 1 Dead After Shooting At Brooklyn House Party

In recent months shootings in New York City have once again ticked upwards with more and more people falling to gun violence with every passing day.

This weekend saw those numbers continue to rise as The New York Times is reporting that two people opened fire during a house party in Brooklyn this past Sunday night (Nov. 22) which resulted in 1 person dead and six others injured. According to the report the mass shooting took place at 15 Albany Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant Sunday night which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman and even a 14-year-old girl getting hit in her buttocks.

The party at Albany Avenue appeared to be a continuation of an earlier gathering for a “Sweet 16” celebration that had been broken up around 7 p.m. at a hall in East New York, the police said. Not long after that party dispersed, a 17-year-old boy who had attended was shot in the leg a block and a half from the hall, the police said. He was expected to survive.

The police believe two gunmen arrived to 15 Albany Avenue at around 11 p.m. and opened fire outside the front entrance. They then walked into the lobby and continued firing as they walked upstairs to the third floor, the police said.

Detectives believe the two shootings are connected, said Deputy Chief Michael Kemper, who oversees the detective bureau in Brooklyn North, where the shooting took place.

The ages of the other victims range from 15 to 19-years old and luckily all are expected to survive their wounds. Police have yet to find the suspects nor have any ideas as to motives behind the shooting.

“It could be a retaliatory shooting or it could be a continuation,” Chief Kemper told reporters at the overnight news conference.

We gotta be better than this, b.

