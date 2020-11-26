People Think Lil Wayne Is Dropping New Music To Distract From His Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne‘s sneak attack of an endorsement for Donald Trump‘s re-election may have invigorated the president’s base, but it also left some of his most loyal fans conflicted on whether they should continue supporting a rapper who apparently approves of the racist-in-chief’s hateful ways.
Fast-forward nearly a month later and that same group of Lil Wayne fans seemingly remains split after it was announced that the veteran rapper was planning to release another installment of one of his most successful series of mixtapes. The end result was an apparent suspicion that Lil Wayne is dropping new music to distract from his support for Trump and undo any of the cancellation process that may have been underway by some of his fans.
everybody that "cancelled" Lil Wayne for supporting Trump tonight when No Ceilings 3 dropped: pic.twitter.com/3f5PCMxsT6
— Papa Duke (@jade1of1) November 26, 2020
And it just might work.
Lil Wayne dropping No Ceilings 3 to make us forget about him and Trump
— ☥ אהרון (@AaronJvckson) November 26, 2020
DJ Khaled on Wednesday posted a brief social media video about the upcoming release of Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” project.
PART 1 😳@LilTunechi feat @Drake on NO CEILINGS 3 . 😳 🤯
Push ▶️ for Snippet alerts 🔥🔥
So much fire 🔥 on this tape 🎶
THEY TRIED PUT A CELING ON OUR GREATNESS SO WE TOOK THE CEILING OFF❗️
ANOTHER 😳NE ❗️@mackmaine
🔜 ❗️https://t.co/ALzCaGpSIz powered by @DatPiff @WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/v3QfhCIhgM
— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 25, 2020
For some people, the post immediately sparked bad memories of the shocking image of a smiling Weezy standing next to Trump in front of American flags while they both flashed wide smiles and held up “thumbs up” signs.
Trump supporters when they hear Lil Wayne "No Ceilings 3" pic.twitter.com/1gErkS8RqA
— Byron Moore Jr (@thanatureboii) November 25, 2020
After all, it was only on Oct. 29 when Lil Wayne tweeted that he had just finished “a great meeting with” Trump in a glowing review of the president’s widely criticized Platinum Plan for Black America.
“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne tweeted in part.
Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020
Others plan to give Wayne a pass for his Trump support.
Me listing to No Ceilings 3 even though @LilTunechi a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/e3mrLQqLI4
— Fred Mat (@DaDirector_) November 26, 2020
All the discussion about “No Ceilings 3” is one thing. But the proof will be in the proverbial pudding when streaming figures are released to provide a clearer indication of the type of reception Lil Wayne’s latest music gets.
We won’t have to wait too long since Complex reported that “No Ceilings 3” is set to be released the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.
Me sneaking away to listen to No Ceilings 3 after I canceled Lil Wayne for being a trump supporter…. pic.twitter.com/NtE9urSbon
— ICY ❄️❄️ (@AyeeIsis) November 25, 2020
Wayne conveniently made no reference to Trump when he told Complex why he was dropping his newest full-length project since his “Funeral” album in January.
“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”
me when No Ceilings 3 drop because I’m listening to it even though Lil Wayne is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/cBpo1LP7vO
— 🦋 (@GotDamnSyd) November 25, 2020
After all the talk of rappers who supported Trump being canceled, Lil Wayne seems committed to avoiding that pitfall by trying to unite his fans with new music. Only time will tell if works.
Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs
1.
1 of 32
Crine who can relate???!!!!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😩 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/3p3ObqtfLe— The Lunch Table Blog Show LLC (@TLTBlogShow) November 17, 2018
2.
2 of 32
Alright y’all, Thanksgivings 🦃 right around the corner! Time to bring back the hashtag 😂😂#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/GivAsnNhxO— DEFUND THE POLICE (@ItsNyoki) November 17, 2018
3.
3 of 32
This is one of my favorite times of year. Why? The #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies memes give me life! 🦃 They couldn’t be more accurate. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5VUfNjzqEl— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 18, 2018
4.
4 of 32
When your momma and auntie bring the same side to grandma’s house #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ZiWiGY5An3— Black McAndrew (@BlackMcAndrew) November 20, 2018
5.
5 of 32
Your uncle trying to get your attention to go outside with him before dinner ready #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dsprmdkLk2— Vi$ionary (@Girlzlovejordan) November 20, 2018
6.
6 of 32
Oh hell no!! 😂😂 #TeamDl #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cvYcraWWq3— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 19, 2018
7.
7 of 32
The look yo auntie give when yo uncle bring his new wife to the family dinner #Thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/hkRcLcMCgV— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
8.
8 of 32
You have to be anointed and appointed to make the macaroni & cheese. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/EW4cjHBeq4— Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) November 20, 2018
9.
9 of 32
That one auntie who silently judges everybody while she sits back and watches them make their plates. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/TAdiBz3IGO— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
10.
10 of 32
When your aunt and uncles start going on about “what’s wrong with this generation” #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/7H91fqs4Fs— God of Booty Clappin (@twerkuleez) November 18, 2018
11.
11 of 32
When yo auntie tell you it's gone be one more hour until the food done. #ThanksgivingwithblackFamilies pic.twitter.com/8TctfwSoJ1— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
12.
12 of 32
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies is back!!!— Peta-Gaye Whyte (@Sweeta_Peta) November 21, 2018
Bruh...this is my family. pic.twitter.com/wXMaaUcyLY
13.
13 of 32
It’s that time yah #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dwEyLnMioI— Tyrone Eastern Jr (@TyFromTheVille4) November 21, 2018
14.
14 of 32
Mama side first.. Daddy side last💯 Cause daddy nem party goin last til late Saturday night!! #Ayeee 🎶 🍷👋😂 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/y2HbPpWz1Y— Just ME (@i_luv_me247) November 20, 2018
15.
15 of 32
Grandmas this Thanksgiving #thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/afFNC0AZJZ— Threat Williams (@Threatwilliams) November 17, 2018
16.
16 of 32
Cousin: “I think you being a lesbian is just a phase.”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “But I guess you being a hoe isn’t.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ne1F6sYUAh
17.
17 of 32
The only day of the year when the question “Who all gon be there?” gets answered by asking “Who’s cooking?” If the food isn’t right, nobody is showing up, and that includes me.— Candis R. McLean (@CandisRMcLean) November 21, 2018
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/A2hCfeY7Q9
18.
18 of 32
We all got that one uncle who comes to every thanksgiving dinner dressed like this. And his name be Leroy or James or Larry.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/5xrBQxJ6ZC— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 21, 2018
19.
19 of 32
I’ll be that aunt on thanksgiving popping out with a new wig. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ETd1JONgI6— instagram: http.sherkim 💕 (@Httpsherkim) November 21, 2018
20.
20 of 32
Grandma: “Lawd, all the Mac & cheese gone already!”— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
Me: #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cVOnUqJtKL
21.
21 of 32
#ThanksgivingwithBlackFamilies is back this might be the funniest one tho pic.twitter.com/abnxNDEBYG— Nobody’s Favorite (@Mike_SaysSo) November 20, 2018
22.
22 of 32
When y’all saying what y’all thankful for and “uncle” Tyrone says “I’m thankful to see my child again for the holidays” and looks in your direction #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/AhMms9VZeG— crowned♕ (@penspiffy) November 19, 2018
23.
23 of 32
Uncle: “I can’t believe you’re still making those anime comics...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And I can’t believe you’re still making all these babies.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/BY6gwOTxxm
24.
24 of 32
It me.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/qCSNfIRV3i— MizNika (@Nika989) November 21, 2018
25.
25 of 32
Can we please bring back the #thanksgivingwithblackfamilies hashtag 😭 pic.twitter.com/R4kH7NPlWi— Olivia Peña (@OliviaPenya) November 20, 2018
26.
26 of 32
How I’m about to be this week 👀🐸☕️ #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/RSRGzh5fEe— Chmira Dayvon (@Chmira_) November 19, 2018
27.
27 of 32
Family friend: “So what’s taking you so long to start having kids?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 20, 2018
Me: “Well what’s taking you so long to stop having kids?” #thanksgivingclapback#thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/AcuHCQ0aFh
28.
28 of 32
Aunt: “Why your turkey always end up so dry?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And why can’t your face ever find some lotion?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/Qdw1GpGnwZ
29.
29 of 32
Cousin: “How on Earth did you become a lesbian?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And how did you become a baby mama to 3 dudes?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/IuQ9A6zinj
30.
30 of 32
Aunt: “So I see you finally took care of that fro...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Yea and I see you’re still not taking care of those edges.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/mylTPZGZAt
31.
31 of 32
Uncle: “Since when did you start dating women?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Since when did you start taking care of your kids?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/fcVNB2Henl
32.
32 of 32
“Is this your macaroni and cheese?”— Christine M. Carter | #1 Global Voice For Moms (@cmichelcarter) November 15, 2018
“Is this your yams?”
“Is this your sweet potato pie?”#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/F0tYEWa7g4
