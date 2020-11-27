WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 27, 2020: Spend Green & Buy Black — Incarcerated During the Holidays — Vaccine Could Be Distributed By Mid-December

1. Spend Green and Buy Black This Black Friday

What You Need To Know:

To address economic inequality in Chicago, the city has partnered with the Chicago Urban League and local advertising agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul to create “Black Shop Friday”.

2. Incarcerated During the Holidays

Meet Eric Powell, an inmate at Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio. He talked to WYNTK staff about being incarcerated during the holidays. Here’s his story.

What You Need To Know:

In late December 2016, Eric Powell was arrested after an argument with acquaintances escalated to a fatal shooting.

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Could Be Distributed to States By Mid-December

What You Need To Know:

Encouraging news of the development of three highly effective coronavirus vaccines has jumpstarted efforts to distribute the long-awaited medicine to Americans.

4. When Discomfort Leads To Blessings

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY SHERRI SHEPHERD

What You Need To Know:

Being quarantined has affected me in so many ways. I initially thought my son Jeffrey and I would be locked down two months max, so I stocked up on toilet paper and masks… White Castle Cheeseburgers and binged on Seasons 1 & 2 of “How To Get Away with Murder.”

5. The Gift Of Laughter

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY GEORGE WALLACE

What You Need To Know:

Hello to all y’all. I’m so so thankful for so so many blessings. Especially my career. God has blessed me to just lie. I love lying.

6. Thank You Very Much

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY MYRA J

What You Need To Know:

Like the rest of you, I was sucker-punched by the year 2020. Between COVID-19 and civil unrest, our lives have been turned upside down, shook, twisted and dropped. It may be challenging to find the good in this past year. But yet, we must.

7. Finding Gratitude In Grave Circumstances

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY JAWN MURRAY

What You Need To Know:

2020 hasn’t been the year that most people had envisioned – to put it mildly.

My life pre-pandemic was a constant hustle and flow, on airplanes and in hotels, and consistently on the go while working towards whatever was next.

