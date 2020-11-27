Black Luxury Shoe Designer Tori Soudan’s High Heels Are Well Worth The Splurge

Tori Soudan, believes that woman should dress from the shoes up, and after seeing her collection, we couldn’t agree more. As one of the few Black female shoe designers in the world, Tori debuted her first shoe collection in 2011 as a way to give women what she knew they deserved. Now, her Tori Soudan Shoe Collection is all about timeless sophistication and sexy, fearless style! Luxury shoe designer,, believes that woman should dress from the shoes up, and after seeing her collection, we couldn’t agree more. As one of the few Black female shoe designers in the world, Tori debuted her first shoe collection in 2011 as a way to give women what she knew they deserved. Now, her Tori Soudan Shoe Collection is all about timeless sophistication and sexy, fearless style!

In Tori’s eyes, shoes can tell a story and she designs them in such a way that express how unstoppable women can be. Each design is handmade in Italy and embodies her love of art, photography and fashion. In a statement on her website , Tori explained her love for creating and designing luxury shoes. “I love creating dimensions in my designs, I play with light and reflection, smooth vs soft surfaces and sheen vs matte as it’s essential to me to move beyond the ordinary into something that denotes distinction,” she explained.

The Tori Soudan Collection features a variety of styles including clutches, tote bags and handbags and of course, luxury style shoes. From the Black and White Julee bootie, to the sexy Adia Black and Yellow thigh high boot and every stylish shoe in between, Tori’s collection offers something chic and trendy that’ll be sure to turn heads whenever you walk into a room.

The vibrant prints and colors of Tori’s collection speak for itself as each statement piece is bold enough to turn even the most boring outfit into a high fashion, runway look. If you’ve got your eye on a few pieces from Tori’s collection then you’re definitely in good company as her styles have attracted all types of women including celebs like Iyanla Vanzant, Tamron Hall, Debbie Allen, Bozoma Saint John, Tasha Smith, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seales and so many more.

While the pieces in Tori’s collection are a bit pricey, they are well worth the splurge! For more, visit Tori’s website here https://www.torisoudan.com/.

Black Luxury Shoe Designer Tori Soudan’s High Heels Are Well Worth The Splurge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

